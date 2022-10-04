Aspiriant LLC Has $6.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 92.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 115,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 376,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.85. 55,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,078. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.