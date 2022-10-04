Aspiriant LLC Has $8.29 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,223 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 245,220,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,045,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,645 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,364,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,321,000 after purchasing an additional 290,163 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,454,403 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98.

