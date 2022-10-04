Aspiriant LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Aspiriant LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 59,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.34. The company had a trading volume of 45,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,722. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200 day moving average is $58.34. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

