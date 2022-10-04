Aspiriant LLC Purchases 7,953 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 457,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,647,928. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $52.42.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

