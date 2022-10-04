Aspiriant LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,779. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.38 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

