Aspiriant LLC Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Aspiriant LLC trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,112 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

NYSE:RTX traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.39. The stock had a trading volume of 101,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,533,985. The stock has a market cap of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.32 and its 200 day moving average is $93.78. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

