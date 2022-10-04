AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a £120 ($145.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZN. set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($118.41) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca to a “neutral” rating and set a £110 ($132.91) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($145.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £108.05 ($130.55).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up GBX 133 ($1.61) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 9,939 ($120.09). 2,061,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,174,376. The firm has a market capitalization of £154.00 billion and a PE ratio of -169.03. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 1-year high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a 50 day moving average price of £106.19 and a 200-day moving average price of £104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.