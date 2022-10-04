AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,682 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 4.6% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 20.2% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $55.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

