ASYAGRO (ASY) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $493,697.00

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. In the last seven days, ASYAGRO has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. ASYAGRO has a market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $493,697.00 worth of ASYAGRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ASYAGRO coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000719 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ASYAGRO Profile

ASYAGRO’s genesis date was January 28th, 2022. ASYAGRO’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for ASYAGRO is asyagro.io. ASYAGRO’s official Twitter account is @asyagro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASYAGRO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Asyagro is an International platform aimed to develop a platform for the agricultural Industry to obtain spontaneous advantages of blockchain Technology in the Agro-Industrial sector. Users can play to earn ASY tokens with metaverse.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASYAGRO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASYAGRO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASYAGRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

