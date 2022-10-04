Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the August 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 424,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Atkore Stock Up 5.6 %
Atkore stock traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.18. 556,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,556. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.20. Atkore has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.12 and a 200-day moving average of $93.68.
Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Atkore had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 90.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ATKR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.
