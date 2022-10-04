Audius (AUDIO) Trading Down 8.5% Over Last Week

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, Audius has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Audius has a market capitalization of $241.28 million and $6.27 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Audius

Audius’ launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,117,027,615 coins. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Audius Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

