Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB) Receives C$3.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.53.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. Cowen upped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.85 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th.

Aurora Cannabis Stock Performance

ACB stock opened at C$1.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$503.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.95 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.72. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$1.52 and a 12-month high of C$10.87.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

