Aurora Cannabis (OTCMKTS:ACBFF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.18

Aurora Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:ACBFF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.23, with a volume of 6127302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
Aurora Cannabis Stock Up 0.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.
Aurora Cannabis Company Profile
Aurora Cannabis Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in the production and distribution of medical cannabis. The Company is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across every key segment of the value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding and genetics research, cannabis and hemp production, derivatives, home cultivation, wholesale and retail distribution.
