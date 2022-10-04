Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Short Interest Update

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the August 31st total of 1,340,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 313,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.93. 133,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $9.88.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

