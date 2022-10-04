AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) VP Sells $11,076,816.25 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
AutoZone Stock Performance
AutoZone stock traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,205.03. 136,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,260. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,639.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2,362.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,179.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2,110.45.
AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $35.72 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of AutoZone
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,624,000 after buying an additional 7,084 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AutoZone
AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.
