Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,710,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $1,836,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 583,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,590,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,200 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 6,583.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Avalara from $123.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Avalara to $93.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Shares of AVLR stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.75. 79,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,574,568. Avalara has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $188.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). Avalara had a negative return on equity of 12.44% and a negative net margin of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avalara will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

