Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 7.5%

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN – Get Rating) traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. 165,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 207,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

In related news, Director Rob Gamley sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 635,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$622,790.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 78,000 acres located in the in Southern Alberta and North-Central Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp.

