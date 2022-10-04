Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Stake Boosted by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 5.4% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $34,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 64,349 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 44,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 13,392 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,424,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,306,000 after buying an additional 649,930 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE opened at $46.77 on Tuesday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.09 and a 52-week high of $65.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95.

