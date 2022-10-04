Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.58-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.70-$2.70 EPS.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. Avient has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $61.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avient will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avient Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut Avient from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avient by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Avient by 123.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Avient by 0.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Avient by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

