Axion Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $15.03 Million (AXN)

Axion (AXN) traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Axion has a total market cap of $15.03 million and $10,874.00 worth of Axion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axion coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Axion has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axion Profile

Axion’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Axion’s total supply is 114,271,291,672 coins. The official website for Axion is axion.network. Axion’s official Twitter account is @axion_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axion is https://reddit.com/r/AXION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Axion

According to CryptoCompare, “Axion is an emerging global monetary system, designed to increase the purchasing power of the ecosystem participants. This is unlike traditional monetary policy where mass-inflation is used to primarily fund corporate bailouts. When new currency is added to the ecosystem, and a negligible amount of it goes to the people, the purchasing power of the population diminishes significantly year-over-year. Axion changes this oligarchy dynamic by generating interest daily directly to the network participants through fixed inflation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

