Axis DeFi (AXIS) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $84,595.06

Axis DeFi (AXIS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Axis DeFi has a total market capitalization of $84,595.06 and approximately $37,603.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axis DeFi has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axis DeFi Profile

Axis DeFi was first traded on August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,400,000 coins. Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axis DeFi is axisdefi.com.

Buying and Selling Axis DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axis DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axis DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

