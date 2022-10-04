Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Morgan Stanley

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.56.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.46. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $20.63 and a 52 week high of $71.98.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,699,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,730,000 after buying an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 942,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,013,000 after purchasing an additional 754,973 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,669,000 after acquiring an additional 153,977 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 719,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 67,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 542,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,792,000 after acquiring an additional 25,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

