AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on AXT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on AXT from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AXT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT Price Performance

AXTI stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 29,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,362. The firm has a market cap of $249.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.09. AXT has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.90.

Insider Activity

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. AXT had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $70,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,552 shares in the company, valued at $296,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary L. Fischer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $367,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,193.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,500 shares of company stock worth $933,100. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXT

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in AXT by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 57,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AXT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,081,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 123,436 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AXT by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 947,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 112,496 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AXT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.