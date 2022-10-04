B20 (B20) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

B20 (B20) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, B20 has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. B20 has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $86,897.00 worth of B20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One B20 coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

B20 Profile

B20’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. B20’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. B20’s official website is b20.whalestreet.xyz. B20’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling B20

According to CryptoCompare, “Metapurse’s mission is to democratize access and ownership to highly sought-after artwork and accelerate the cultural Renaissance that is happening within the metaverse. It believes it truly achieved this with B.20 — the name of a massive NFT bundle we are fractionalizing so that everyone can have ownership over the first large scale public art project within the metaverse. It is important to note that it is fractionalizing ownership, not the assets themselves. These fractions will be available as 1.6 million B.20 tokens, and can be referred to as the “keys” to this digital vault.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as B20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade B20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase B20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

