Baader Bank Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €6.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €6.00 ($6.12) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

B4B3 has been the topic of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.18) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.90 ($11.12) price objective on shares of Metro in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Metro Stock Performance

ETR B4B3 opened at €6.75 ($6.89) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 million and a P/E ratio of -22.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.09. Metro has a twelve month low of €6.75 ($6.89) and a twelve month high of €12.30 ($12.55). The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.54.

Metro Company Profile

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

