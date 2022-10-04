BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $10,276.00

BabyDoge ETH (BABYDOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One BabyDoge ETH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BabyDoge ETH has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $10,276.00 worth of BabyDoge ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BabyDoge ETH has traded 19.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004525 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00043740 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.01603297 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00030253 BTC.

BabyDoge ETH Coin Profile

BabyDoge ETH (CRYPTO:BABYDOGE) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2021. BabyDoge ETH’s official Twitter account is @BabyDogeETH and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BabyDoge ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby DogeCoin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the DogeCoin online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflection that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to users' wallets each transaction. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BabyDoge ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BabyDoge ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BabyDoge ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

