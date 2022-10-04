Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 795,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBLN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Babylon from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Babylon in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Babylon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

Babylon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBLN remained flat at $0.47 during trading on Monday. 276,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,476. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Babylon has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babylon

Babylon Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBLN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Kinnevik AB publ acquired a new position in Babylon during the 4th quarter worth $320,315,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Babylon by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 339,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 1st quarter worth about $383,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Babylon during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000.

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

