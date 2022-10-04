Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 3,049 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. 177,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,265. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

SYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

