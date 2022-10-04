Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDP. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $122,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDP traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.94. 2,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,088. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.35. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $66.22 and a twelve month high of $101.60.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.083 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

