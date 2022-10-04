Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,673 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $86.16.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

