Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,673 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 228.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,673 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $81.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.68. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $86.16.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
