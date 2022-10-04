Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 480 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,760 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at about $1,090,886,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,519,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,109,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,376 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $295,397,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

Stryker stock opened at $209.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $280.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.34.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

