Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBA. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 557,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 436,210 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 8,322 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.86 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200 day moving average is $17.28. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

