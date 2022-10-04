Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 241.8% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 34,798 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $1,620,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 72.1% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

NYSE:JWN opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

