Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC stock opened at $127.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $124.69 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.28.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.