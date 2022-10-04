Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Has $49.54 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 10.3% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $49,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 217,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 36,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $186.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.92. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

