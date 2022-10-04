Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.22 and a 1 year high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

