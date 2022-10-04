Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,666 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.2% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 7,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 434.1% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 26,483 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 86,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,855,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 24.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 116,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

WY opened at $29.76 on Tuesday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.19.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

