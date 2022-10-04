Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 73,874 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,381,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620,252 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,657,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,610 shares during the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 7,792,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,281,000 after acquiring an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,594,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,265,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,782 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $26.41 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $38.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

