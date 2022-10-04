Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America comprises approximately 1.1% of Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 3.4 %

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total transaction of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $211.80 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $204.59 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.87 and a 200 day moving average of $245.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Stories

