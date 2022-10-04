Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Sells 751 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $3,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $66.03 on Tuesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.