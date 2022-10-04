Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 20,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 843,854 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $122,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.41.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $132.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.70 and its 200 day moving average is $135.45. The company has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at $36,038,431.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

