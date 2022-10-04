Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $7.50

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $10.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.36. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 438.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 24,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 165.7% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 261,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 163,242 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 134,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,207,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 115,374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 936,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 108,716 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

