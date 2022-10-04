Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) PT Lowered to C$7.50

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup to C$7.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLDP. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.07.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of BLDP stock opened at C$8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.41. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$7.46 and a 1-year high of C$24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 14.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.30.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

