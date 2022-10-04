Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 17,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,764. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSAC. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
