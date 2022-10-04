Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the August 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Banco Santander-Chile stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.82. 17,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,764. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.88.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.67 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth $206,000. 9.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSAC. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.40.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

