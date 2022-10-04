Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,167 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 3.7% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $13,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after acquiring an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after acquiring an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after buying an additional 501,064 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. The stock had a trading volume of 427,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,167,392. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $258.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

