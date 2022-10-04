Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $13,302,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE BAC traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.17. 427,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,167,392. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $258.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

