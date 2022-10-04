Bank of America Lowers NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $100.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of NIKE from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $116.04.

NKE opened at $85.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. NIKE has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,061 shares of company stock worth $4,356,819. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

