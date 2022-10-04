Barclays Trims Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Target Price to CHF 2,200

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,200 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Barry Callebaut Stock Up 0.5 %

BYCBF stock traded up $9.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,849.00. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,065.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,175.87. Barry Callebaut has a 1-year low of $1,785.76 and a 1-year high of $2,539.39.

Barry Callebaut Company Profile

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets. It also offers cocoa powder, chocolate drinks, cappuccions, dessert drinks, dairy and non-dairy products, tea, and coffee.

