Barclays Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to $2.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Canopy Growth from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.33 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Canopy Growth from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Canopy Growth from C$17.00 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.40.

CGC opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Canopy Growth has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Canopy Growth ( NASDAQ:CGC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.45 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 558.27% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Canopy Growth will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

