Baxter Bros Inc. Buys 1,200 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,206 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 4.2 %

DHI traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.71. The company had a trading volume of 84,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.78%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

